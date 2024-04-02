Regatta Capital Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Regatta Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,865 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth about $115,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter worth about $219,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $50.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.85.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

