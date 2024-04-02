Regatta Capital Group LLC Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management grew its stake in Chevron by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 20,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $159.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $295.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

