Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Bank of America raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.55.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

COF stock opened at $145.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.94. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $149.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

