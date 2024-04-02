Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the February 29th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2,595.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:ECF opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $8.91.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

