Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Short Interest Update

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the February 29th total of 7,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Birks Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Birks Group

Institutional Trading of Birks Group

Birks Group Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Birks Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Birks Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Birks Group by 45.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BGI stock opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. Birks Group has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

About Birks Group

(Get Free Report)

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.