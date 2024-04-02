Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Short Interest Update

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the February 29th total of 7,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
BGI stock opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. Birks Group has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $10.02.
Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.
