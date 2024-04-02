Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Short Interest Update

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the February 29th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days.

Euronext Stock Performance

Shares of EUXTF opened at $93.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.49. Euronext has a 12-month low of $67.80 and a 12-month high of $93.17.

Get Euronext alerts:

Euronext Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.