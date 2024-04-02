Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Short Interest Update

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the February 29th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days.
Euronext Stock Performance
Shares of EUXTF opened at $93.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.49. Euronext has a 12-month low of $67.80 and a 12-month high of $93.17.
Euronext Company Profile
