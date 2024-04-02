Short Interest in Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Expands By 6.2%

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,881,900 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the February 29th total of 2,712,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 60.2 days.

Emera Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EMRAF opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.74. Emera has a 12-month low of $31.85 and a 12-month high of $44.13.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

