AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,100 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the February 29th total of 240,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

AirTrip Price Performance

EOVBF opened at C$12.22 on Tuesday. AirTrip has a 1-year low of C$12.22 and a 1-year high of C$12.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.66.

Get AirTrip alerts:

About AirTrip

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

AirTrip Corp. engages in the online travel agency business in Japan. The company operates AirTrip, a website that allows to compare and book domestic and international travel content; and offers domestic and international airline tickets, and hotel products to other media outlets as travel content. It also offers inbound travel agency services and Wi-Fi rental router rental services for tourists visiting Japan; and e-mail magazine distribution, live distribution, and the web media services.

Receive News & Ratings for AirTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.