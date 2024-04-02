Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the February 29th total of 134,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.0 days.

Shares of Enghouse Systems stock opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.99. Enghouse Systems has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $28.67.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

