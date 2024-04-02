Tether (USDT) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Tether has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion and $91.58 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tether has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Tether token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001529 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 107,792,615,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,657,945,828 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tether Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether (USDT) is a stablecoin, a digital currency that is pegged to the value of US dollar. It is issued by a centralized company called Tether and is used to minimize volatility in an investor’s portfolio. It is also widely accepted as a payment method and is supported on multiple blockchains. USDT is often used in conjunction with cryptocurrency debit cards and is popular in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space for lending and borrowing. It is the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and is backed by reserves in cash and cash equivalents, allowing token holders to redeem their USDT for USD. Tether has also issued other stablecoins pegged to the value of other fiat currencies and commodities, such as the Chinese Yuan, the Euro, and gold.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.