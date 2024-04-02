Regatta Capital Group LLC Has $3.14 Million Position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Regatta Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Regatta Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NUMV opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $30.31. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $378.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

Featured Articles

