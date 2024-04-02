Regatta Capital Group LLC Purchases 341 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,107,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218,653 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after buying an additional 2,040,151 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,417,000 after buying an additional 1,792,975 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 477.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,236,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,098,000 after buying an additional 1,022,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,343,000 after buying an additional 933,215 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.95 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.97.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
