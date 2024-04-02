Regatta Capital Group LLC Buys 111 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,330 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 570 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 77,590 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $23,006,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $280.22 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $202.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.65 and its 200-day moving average is $280.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.