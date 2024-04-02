Compton Financial Group LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Compton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,226 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,872 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUV. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.24.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

