Regatta Capital Group LLC Sells 90,145 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,145 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Regatta Capital Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $7,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 69,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
BATS VUSB opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.34.
About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
