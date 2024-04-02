Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) is Regatta Capital Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Regatta Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,767 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Regatta Capital Group LLC owned 0.18% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $8,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $89.28 on Tuesday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $68.68 and a 52-week high of $89.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

