Compton Financial Group LLC Has $40.17 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Compton Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 861,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,599 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 14.2% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Compton Financial Group LLC owned about 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $40,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
SPYV stock opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.20. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
