Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Organogenesis by 245.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Organogenesis in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Organogenesis by 80.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organogenesis Price Performance

Shares of ORGO stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.49 million, a PE ratio of 70.02 and a beta of 1.57. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $4.70.

Insider Transactions at Organogenesis

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 197,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $864,914.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,025,106 shares in the company, valued at $257,939,713.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

ORGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on Organogenesis from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Organogenesis Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

Further Reading

