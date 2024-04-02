Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC owned 0.25% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 523.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $275,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Price Performance

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology stock opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.23. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.45.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Announces Dividend

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.0403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

