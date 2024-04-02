Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Makes New $272,000 Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,806 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $3,601,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,341,843.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total transaction of $592,094.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,667 shares of company stock worth $72,822,280. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $319.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.04. The firm has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a PE ratio of 887.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

