Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN opened at $283.04 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $329.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The company has a market cap of $151.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $288.67 and its 200 day moving average is $281.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

