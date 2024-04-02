Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Makes New $421,000 Investment in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $1,260,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 29.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 55,386 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $20.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.91%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

