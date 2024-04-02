Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 605 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.42. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $122.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

