Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OXY. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

NYSE OXY opened at $66.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.64. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

