Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PAYX opened at $121.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Paychex declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYX. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

