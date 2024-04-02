Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,647 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. PFW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 21,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE BAC opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $296.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $38.35.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.