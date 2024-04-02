Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after buying an additional 4,304,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,326.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,677,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,982 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,259,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,131,000 after acquiring an additional 124,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,230,000 after acquiring an additional 95,493 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of STIP opened at $99.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.06. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66.
About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
