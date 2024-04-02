RSK Smart Bitcoin Trading 6.7% Lower This Week (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $179.74 million and $1.19 million worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $65,443.77 or 0.99544828 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,741.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $605.25 or 0.00920638 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.72 or 0.00156245 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009220 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00046486 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00051792 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.77 or 0.00182175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.98 or 0.00130785 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000568 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,747 coins. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 2,746.55212575 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 66,420.01667851 USD and is down -5.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,451,358.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

