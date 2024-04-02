Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the February 29th total of 299,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,450.0 days.
Geberit Price Performance
GBERF stock opened at $584.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $578.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.12. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $492.39 and a fifty-two week high of $633.61.
Geberit Company Profile
