Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Short Interest Update

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the February 29th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.3 days.
Exco Technologies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EXCOF opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. Exco Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58.
Exco Technologies Company Profile
