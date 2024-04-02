Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Short Interest Update

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the February 29th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.3 days.

Exco Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXCOF opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. Exco Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

Exco Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.