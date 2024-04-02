iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG) Short Interest Update

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the February 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IVEG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 14.45% of iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ IVEG opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $21.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF Company Profile

The iShares Emergent Food and AgTech Multisector ETF (IVEG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global Food Innovation index. The fund tracks an index of companies poised to benefit from the advancement of agricultural technologies or innovations in food products and services.

