Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2024

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the February 29th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Arrowroot Acquisition Stock Up 19.8 %

Shares of ARRW stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Arrowroot Acquisition has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $14.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARRW

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowroot Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,104,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 585.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 312,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 29,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 438,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 61,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowroot Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.