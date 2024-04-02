Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Short Interest Update

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the February 29th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Arrowroot Acquisition Stock Up 19.8 %

Shares of ARRW stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Arrowroot Acquisition has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $14.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowroot Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,104,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 585.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 312,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 29,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 438,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 61,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowroot Acquisition

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

