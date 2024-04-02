Short Interest in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Decreases By 12.5%

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the February 29th total of 4,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ APLT opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $670.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $9.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of ($0.67) million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on APLT. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

Insider Transactions at Applied Therapeutics

In other news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 110,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $597,233.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,031,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,984.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $154,838.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,389.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 110,804 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $597,233.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,031,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,984.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,104 shares of company stock worth $2,469,181 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 64,872 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 1,503.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 264,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 426,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 84,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,159 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Further Reading

