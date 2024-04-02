Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Short Interest Update

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the February 29th total of 4,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of AMLX stock opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of -0.92. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $31.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.54.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. Analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMLX shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho downgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 8th. SVB Leerink downgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 1,540 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $28,844.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,097.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 1,540 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $28,844.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,097.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $95,383.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,836,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,324,552.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,674 shares of company stock valued at $378,754. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

