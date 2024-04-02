Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Short Interest Up 13.0% in March

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the February 29th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Alzamend Neuro Stock Down 11.1 %

Alzamend Neuro stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.02. Alzamend Neuro has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $11.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54.

Get Alzamend Neuro alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alzamend Neuro by 6,642.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,095,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the third quarter worth $709,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alzamend Neuro by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 37,910 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.