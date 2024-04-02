Short Interest in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expands By 9.0%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,440,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the February 29th total of 8,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.9 days. Approximately 13.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Angi from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Angi from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Angi from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Angi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.23.

In related news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $30,309.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 160,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Angi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 1.96. Angi has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.73 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Angi will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

