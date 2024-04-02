Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 20,000 Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Stratus Properties by 200.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Stratus Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 342.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 6,509.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Stratus Properties during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stratus Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Stratus Properties Trading Down 2.5 %

Stratus Properties stock opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 85.74%. The business had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations. Its leasing operations cover lease of space at retail and mixed-use, and multi-family properties.

