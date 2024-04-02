Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OWL

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of OWL stock opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. Blue Owl Capital has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $19.15.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $494.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Blue Owl Capital

In other news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $71,145,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 33.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OWL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 68,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 13,291 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,480,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,162,000 after acquiring an additional 281,324 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,110,000 after purchasing an additional 328,719 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 232,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 37,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.