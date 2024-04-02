GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

