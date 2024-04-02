Wedbush Lowers D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) to Underperform

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $130.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential downside of 19.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.53.

Shares of DHI opened at $161.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $94.22 and a 52-week high of $165.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.61.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745 in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 53.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 390.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,884,000 after purchasing an additional 591,787 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $218,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 43.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at $726,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

