Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $906,000 Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $127.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.05 and its 200-day moving average is $106.45. The stock has a market cap of $572.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $138.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.664 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.17%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

