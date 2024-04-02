Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SDY stock opened at $130.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.19. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $131.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

