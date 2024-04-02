Short Interest in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Rises By 19.1%

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the February 29th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:HEQ opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $11.78.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEQ. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

