Short Interest in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Rises By 19.1%

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the February 29th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:HEQ opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $11.78.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
