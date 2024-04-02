Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) Short Interest Update

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the February 29th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Eliem Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 77.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 37,530 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 78,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eliem Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ELYM stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. Eliem Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67.

About Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its lead drug candidate is ETX-123, a Kv7.2/3 potassium channel opener, which is in preclinical for the treatment of neuronal excitability disorders, such as epilepsy, pain, depression, and others; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder and focal onset seizures that is in Phase 2a clinical trial.

