BM Technologies (BMTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BMTX stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -0.01. BM Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 26,534 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BM Technologies by 12.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 14,562 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BM Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in BM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in BM Technologies by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.

