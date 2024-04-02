California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Short Interest Up 18.6% in March

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the February 29th total of 977,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of California Water Service Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Water Service Group

Institutional Trading of California Water Service Group

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $28,804.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,288,000 after buying an additional 1,140,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,614,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,175,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,936,000 after purchasing an additional 479,457 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2,396.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 459,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,706,000 after purchasing an additional 440,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,135,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,439,000 after purchasing an additional 292,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CWT opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28 and a beta of 0.49. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $44.83 and a one year high of $61.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.61.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.41 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 125.84%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

