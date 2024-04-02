Cadiz Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:CDZIP)

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd.

Cadiz Stock Down 3.8 %

CDZIP stock opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.67. Cadiz has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $17.60.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions.

