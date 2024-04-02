Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD) Short Interest Up 13.3% in March

Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the February 29th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jayud Global Logistics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jayud Global Logistics stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Free Report) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Jayud Global Logistics worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jayud Global Logistics Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of JYD stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61. Jayud Global Logistics has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

About Jayud Global Logistics

Jayud Global Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of cross-border supply chain solution services worldwide. It offers freight forwarding services, including integrated cross-border logistics and fragmented logistics services; supply chain management services, such as international trading and agent services; and other value-added services comprising custom brokerage and intelligent logistic IT systems.

