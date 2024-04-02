VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (VOF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on May 13th

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

VOF stock opened at GBX 463.50 ($5.82) on Tuesday. VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 413.77 ($5.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 475.50 ($5.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 41.15 and a quick ratio of 55.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £711.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.52 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 454.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 451.60.

Get VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund alerts:

Insider Activity at VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund

In other VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund news, insider Huw Evans purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 460 ($5.77) per share, with a total value of £46,000 ($57,745.42). 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Company Profile

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.