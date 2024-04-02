The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (SCVPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on May 8th

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share on Wednesday, May 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Siam Cement Public’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Siam Cement Public Price Performance

SCVPY stock opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. Siam Cement Public has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.85.

Siam Cement Public Company Profile

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the cement and building materials, chemicals, and packaging businesses in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Cement-Building Materials Business, Chemicals Business, Packaging Business, and Others segments.

