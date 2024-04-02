The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (SCVPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on May 8th

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share on Wednesday, May 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Siam Cement Public’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Siam Cement Public Price Performance
SCVPY stock opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. Siam Cement Public has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.85.
Siam Cement Public Company Profile
